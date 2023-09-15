|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Brian Rasmussen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Brian Rasmussen, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at home.
Services are pending.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Brian’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
