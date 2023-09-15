Brian Rasmussen, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Brian Rasmussen
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

 

Notes:

Brian Rasmussen, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at home.

Services are pending.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Brian’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.