Brian S. Schebaum, 53, Westboro
Service:,  Funeral Service 
Name: Brian Scott Schebaum
Pronunciation: she-bom
Age: 53
From: Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, December 19, 2022
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 There is no visitation at the funeral home.

Visitation Day and Date:

 The family will receive friends after the interment at the Westboro Fire House.

Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

