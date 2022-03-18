Brian Schorsch
Service: Funeral
Name: Brian Schorsch
Pronunciation: 
Age: 41
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Carson Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/643023/brian-schorsch/

