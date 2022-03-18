|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Brian Schorsch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|41
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/643023/brian-schorsch/
