Brian Speck
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Brian Speck
Pronunciation: 
Age: 59
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 12, 2020
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: The Backroom Lounge - Glenwood
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Iowa DNR Hunters Education (SW Iowa Sportsman Club) or St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Private family burial - Mineola Cemetery
Notes:

Brian passed away on June 8, 2020.   Condolences and memories may be share with his family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com