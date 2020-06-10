|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Brian Speck
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|Time:
|6:00 PM
|Location:
|The Backroom Lounge - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Iowa DNR Hunters Education (SW Iowa Sportsman Club) or St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial - Mineola Cemetery
|Notes:
Brian passed away on June 8, 2020. Condolences and memories may be share with his family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Brian Speck, 59, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
