|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Brit Fisher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|28
|From:
|Sheridan, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 3, 2023
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 2, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Sheridan Community Betterment Club, Sheridan, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Brit Lauren Fisher, age 28, Sheridan, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
