Service:   Funeral Service
Name:  Brit Fisher
Pronunciation: 
Age:   28
From:   Sheridan, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Time: 10 AM
Location:   Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:  Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date:  Monday, January 2, 2023
Visitation Start:   5 PM
Visitation End:  7 PM
Memorials:   Sheridan Community Betterment Club, Sheridan, MO
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

