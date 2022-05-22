Bruce E. Woodward
Service:Graveside  
Name:Bruce Eugene Woodward 
Pronunciation: 
Age:65 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:El Paso, TX 
Day and Date:Friday, May 27, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Miriam Cemetery 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Burce passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mosiac Medical Center, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com

