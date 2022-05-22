|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Bruce Eugene Woodward
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|El Paso, TX
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Miriam Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Burce passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mosiac Medical Center, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com
Bruce E. Woodward, 65, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
