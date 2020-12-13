Bruce Burr
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Bruce Burr 
Age:91 
From:Red Oak 
Day and Date:Friday, December 18, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:North Page Cemetery, rural Villisca 
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Due to the Governor's COVID 19 Proclamation, the graveside service is limited to 30 people. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

