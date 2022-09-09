Service:,  Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Bryan G. Walter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Lancaster, California
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 No visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

