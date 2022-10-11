Bryan John Price
Service:Funeral 
Name:Bryan John Price 
Pronunciation: 
Age:61 
From:Jefferson, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 15, 2022 
Time:10:30am 
Location:

Center Chapel United Methodist Church,
Indianola, IA

Visitation Location:

Center Chapel United Methodist Church,
Indianola, IA

Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 15, 2022 
Visitation Start:9:30am 
Visitation End:10:30am 
Memorials:

Memorial Contributions may be made, in Bryan’s name,
to University Center for Excellence of Developmental Disabilities, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to improving the health and independence of people with disabilities and creating a life with opportunities for everyone. Address:  100 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242

Funeral Home:Overton Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Washington Cemetery, Gravity, IA 
Notes: 

