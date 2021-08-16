|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Brycen John Tyler Hinsley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|Six days
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials Directed To:
|The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Essex, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Brycen passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine-Omaha. Brycen is the son of Rebecca and David Hinsley. The service will be live streamed on the Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
