Brycen John Tyler Hinsley, Six Day Old Infant, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Brycen John Tyler Hinsley
Pronunciation: 
Age:Six days
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Memorials Directed To:The Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial:Essex, IA Cemetery
Notes:Brycen passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine-Omaha.  Brycen is the son of Rebecca and David Hinsley. The service will be live streamed on the Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook  Page. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

