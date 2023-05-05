Bud Severn
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Bud Severn 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75 
From: Thurman, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday - May 8, 2023 
Time: 6:00 PM 
Location: Sidney Rodeo Grounds - 103 Park St. - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location: Sidney Rodeo Grounds - 103 Park St. - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Day and Date: Monday - May 8, 2023 
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM  
Visitation End: 7:00 PM  With the Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

