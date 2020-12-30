|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Buford "Bud" W. Erhart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 4, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 4, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Intermountain Foundation, Primary Children's Hospital, 100 N. Mario Capecchi Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84113
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Military Rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard
|Notes:
Bud passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Buford "Bud" W. Erhart, 90 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.