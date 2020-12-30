Bud Erhart
Service:Funeral 
Name:Buford "Bud" W. Erhart
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 4, 2021 
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, January 4, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:1:00 p.m.
Memorials:Intermountain Foundation, Primary Children's Hospital, 100 N. Mario Capecchi Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84113
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Military Rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard
Notes:

Bud passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home in Shenandoah.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

