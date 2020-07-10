Burl J. Krecklow, 95 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Graveside
Name:Burl J. Krecklow
Age:95
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:West Liberty Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com