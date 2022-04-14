|Service:
Private family services at a later date
|Burton Thomas
|89
|Grant City, Missouri
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Mr. Burton's body has been cremated under the care of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Burton Thomas, age 89, Grant City, MO
