Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Butch Messbarger
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 5, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M. 
Location:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Visitation Location:

Open visitation at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation

Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 4, 2020
Visitation Start:11:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 
Memorials:American Cancer Society or Hospice Partners, St. Joseph, Missouri
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com