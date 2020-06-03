|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Butch Messbarger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
Open visitation at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society or Hospice Partners, St. Joseph, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Butch Messbarger, 73, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
