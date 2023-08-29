Butch Wilson
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Butch Wilson
Pronunciation: 
Age:  76
From:  Forest City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Fri, Sep 1, 2023
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Fri, Sep 1, 2023
Visitation Start:  1:00 pm
Visitation End:  2:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Leavenworth National Cemetery, at a later date
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

