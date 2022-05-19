Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.