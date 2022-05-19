|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|Byron Eugene Stites
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Hopkins, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation is being held
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri
|Notes:
Byron Eugene Stites
Price Funeral Home
