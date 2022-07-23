Byron L. Erickson, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Byron L. Erickson
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation w/Family 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Byron passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society - Villisca, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.