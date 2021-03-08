C. Deene Lawrence
Service:Private Graveside Services for the family 
Name:Deene Lawrence
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 13, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
Location:I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery:I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

