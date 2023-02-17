Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: C. Duane Cerven
Age: 87
From: Westboro, Missouri
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Cemetery: Union Grove Cemetery Northboro, Iowa.
