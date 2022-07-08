Service:Funeral Service
Name:C.R. Polkingharn
Pronunciation: Pull-King-Harn (rhymes with YARN)
Age:89
From:Marne, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, July 16
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 16 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m. (Service)
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, Iowa.

C.R. Polkingharn, 89, lifelong resident of Marne, Iowa, went peacefully to Heaven with his family by his side on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.

Open visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16th at Roland Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family present from 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service.   

The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon the following day. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for C.R.’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

