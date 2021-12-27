Caleb Davis
Celebration of Life:Funeral Service
Name:Caleb M. Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age:20
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 30, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Essex Community School Gym
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home ~ Shenandoah 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, December 29, 2021 
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials in lieu of flowers:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Essex Cemetery
Notes:

Caleb passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.  There will be open visitation Wednesday afternoon starting at 1:00 p.m. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

