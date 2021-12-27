|Celebration of Life:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Caleb M. Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|20
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Essex Community School Gym
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials in lieu of flowers:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
Caleb passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. There will be open visitation Wednesday afternoon starting at 1:00 p.m.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Caleb M. Davis, 20 of Essex
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
