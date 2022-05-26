Caleb Wear
Service: Funeral
Name: Caleb Wear
Pronunciation: 
Age: 40
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, IA
Notes:

 Messages of sympathy to the family may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645177/caleb-wear/

