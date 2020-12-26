|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Calvin Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 30, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Christian Church in Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 Noon
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be given to the Calvin Clark Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Notes:
There will also be visitation on Wednesday morning at the church one hour prior to services.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Calvin Clark, 79, Burlington Junction, Missouri
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.