Calvin Clark
Service:Funeral
Name:Calvin Clark
Age:79
From:Burlington Junction, Missouri
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Christian Church in Burlington Junction, Missouri
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 Noon
Visitation End:6:00 PM
Memorials:May be given to the Calvin Clark Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction, Missouri
There will also be visitation on Wednesday morning at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

