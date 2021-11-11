|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Calvin James
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Indianola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 14, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
|The funeral will be livestreamed on Andrews-Hann Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2:05PM
Calvin James, 57, Indianola, Iowa formerly of Grant City, MO
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
