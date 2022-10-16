|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Calvin Whipple
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 20, 2022
|Time:
|2 pm
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Following the graveside service, there will be a time for food and fellowship at the Dugout in Clarinda.
Calvin Whipple,63, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
