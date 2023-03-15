Cameron Wells
Service: Funeral
Name: Cameron Wells
Pronunciation: 
Age: 16
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials in Cameron's name to be directed to the East Mills High School Music Department
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/654692/cameron-wells/

