|Service:
|Celebration of Life At A Later Date
|Name:
|Candy G. York
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, directed to the Candy York Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Candy passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20