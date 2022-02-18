Candy York, 64, of Farragut, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Name:Candy G. York
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the Candy York Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Candy passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.