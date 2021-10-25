Carl H. Lewis
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Carl Herschel Lewis 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Hopkins, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 30, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Carl's name to a charity of the donor's choice. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO 
Notes:Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery following the services.  Carl passed away at the Cameron Missouri hospital on Monday, October 25, 2021.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

