|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Carl Herschel Lewis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Hopkins, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Carl's name to a charity of the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO
|Notes:
|Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery following the services. Carl passed away at the Cameron Missouri hospital on Monday, October 25, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Carl H. Lewis, 91, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
