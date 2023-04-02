Carl Lester Eckert
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Carl Lester Eckert
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Parnell, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time: 2:00pm
Location: Price Funeral Home, Maryville
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Visitation Start: 12:00pm (Noon) 
Visitation End: 2:00pm
Memorials: Angels Vet Express of Savannah, Missouri
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Gaynor Long Branch Cemetery
Notes: 

