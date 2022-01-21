|Service:
|Later this spring
|Name:
|Carl Wayne (Bub) Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Newton, IA
|Previous:
|Sidney, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Public Memorial Service in the Spring of 2022 to be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
