|Service:
|Private Family Memorial Service at a later date
|Name:
|Carla Longabaugh
|Pronunciation:
|Long-a-baw
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed towards the family to be established.
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Carla Longabaugh, 62, Bedford, Iowa
- Cummings Family Funeral Home
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
Anniversaries
-
Dec 31