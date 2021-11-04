Carla Pulley
Service:Funeral
Name:Carla M. Pulley
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 9, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Congregational Church ~ Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, November 8, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Shenandoah Ambulance Services or Shenandoah Medical Center
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Carla passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at her home.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

