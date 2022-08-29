|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Carmen Lundberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 3, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bethesda Lutheran Church-Bethesda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
