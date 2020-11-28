|Service:
|Memorial services
|Name:
|Carmen Showalter
|Pronunciation:
|SHOW walter
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tues, Dec 1, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Mound City Library or Mound City Nutrition Site
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Mount Hope Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Carmen Showalter, 70, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
