Carol A. Pope
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Carol Ann (Hanig) Pope
Pronunciation: 
Age:75 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, July 25, 2021 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Maryville Mosaic Hospice, or the Maryville Garden Club  
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Carol passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her daughter's home in Kirksville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.