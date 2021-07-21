|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Carol Ann (Hanig) Pope
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Maryville Mosaic Hospice, or the Maryville Garden Club
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Carol passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her daughter's home in Kirksville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Carol A. Pope, 75, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
