Service:Pending
Name:Carol Ann Fletcher
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Carol passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at her home in Shenandoah, Iowa. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

