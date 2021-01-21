|Service:
|Private Family
|Name:
|Carol Pickering
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 25, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 24, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Grant City United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Honey Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
|Face mask and social distancing are recommended for the visitation. Funeral will be live-streamed on Andrews Hann Funeral Home Facebook Page. andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Carol Aubrey Pickering, 81, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
