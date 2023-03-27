Service:Pending
Name:Carol Ditmars
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Shenandoah 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Carol passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

