|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Carol Driscoll
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - November 27, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday - November 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:00 AM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|The Nebraska Medical Center
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
