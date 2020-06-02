Carol Eichelberger, 97 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Carol Eichelberger
Pronunciation:Ikelberger
Age:97
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 5, 2020
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 4, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Chapter D.A.R. c/o Lana White, 35809 Paddock Ave. Hastings, IA 51540 or Friends of the Library
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com