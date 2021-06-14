|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Carol F. Hankins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery-Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
Carol passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17