Carol Jean Osborn
Service:Funeral 
Name:Carol Jean (Garner) Osborn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 5, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 5, 2023 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Carol Jean passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

