|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Carol Jean (Garner) Osborn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 5, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 5, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Carol Jean passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Carol Jean Osborn, 85, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
