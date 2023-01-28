|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Carol Ball
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 31, 2023
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Fairfax Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Fairfax Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 31, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|11 AM
|Memorials:
|Fairfax Methodist Church or John Richard American Legion Auxiliary Post 284, both of Fairfax
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Carol Mae Ball, age 93, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
