Service:Memorial
Name:Carol Muller Werth
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:none
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Gethsemane Lutheran Church 4040 North 108th Street, Omaha, Nebraska or to Noah's Ark Preschool, 301 North 13th Street, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Carol passed away Thursday, November 25, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

