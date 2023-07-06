Caroldene Williams, 86, New Market, Iowa Formerly of Guide Rock, NE
Service:                                             Private Family Burial
Name: Caroldene Williams
Pronunciation: Carol dean
Age: 86
From: New Market, Iowa
Previous: Guide Rock, Nebraska
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
 Caroldene passed away on July 4th surrounded by her family at Clarinda Regional Health Center.

