Carole Ellen Lieb, 69, Carroll
Service:Funeral 
Name:Carole Ellen Lieb 
Pronunciation: 
Age:69 
From:Carroll, Iowa 
Previous:Oakland, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 29, 2021 
Time:11 a.m. 
Location:St. John Lutheran Church, Carroll 
Visitation Location:Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, Carroll 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 28, 2021  
Visitation Start:5 p.m. 
Visitation End:7 p.m. 
Memorials:A memorial fund has been established in Carole's name for a later designation
Funeral Home:Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, Carroll 
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Oakland 
Notes: 

