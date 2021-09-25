|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Carole Ellen Lieb
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Carroll, Iowa
|Previous:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Carroll
|Visitation Location:
|Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, Carroll
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund has been established in Carole's name for a later designation
|Funeral Home:
|Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, Carroll
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Oakland
|Notes:
