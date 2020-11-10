|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Carole Keefe
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:00 PM (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Carole Keefe, 79, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
