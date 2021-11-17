Carolee (Beggs) Hamblin Maher, 80

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Carolee (Beggs) Hamblin Maher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa and Sun City West, AZ
|Previous:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 4, 2021
|Time:
|11:30am
|Location:
|Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|People for Paws, P.O. Box 221, Shenandoah IA 51601, http://peopleforpawsshelter.com
|Funeral Home:
|Camino del Sol, Sun City West, AZ
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Imogene, Iowa, at a later date.
|Notes:
|To read the full obituary and leave condolences/memories, please go to: http://obituaries.caminodelsol.com/obituary/Carolee-Maher
