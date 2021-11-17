Carolee (Beggs) Hamblin Maher, 80
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Carolee (Beggs) Hamblin Maher 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Imogene, Iowa and Sun City West, AZ 
Previous:Oakland, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 4, 2021 
Time:11:30am 
Location:Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:People for Paws, P.O. Box 221, Shenandoah IA 51601, http://peopleforpawsshelter.com 
Funeral Home:Camino del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 
Cemetery:Inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Imogene, Iowa, at a later date. 
Notes:To read the full obituary and leave condolences/memories, please go to: http://obituaries.caminodelsol.com/obituary/Carolee-Maher 

