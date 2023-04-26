|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Caroline Roseman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sat, Apr 29, 2023
|Time:
|01:30 pm
|Location:
|New Liberty Baptist Church
|Visitation Location:
|New Liberty Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sat, Apr 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 pm
|Visitation End:
|01:30 pm
|Memorials:
|Community Hospital-Fairfax
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|New Liberty Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Caroline Roseman, 98, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
