Caroline Roseman
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Caroline Roseman
Pronunciation: 
Age:  98
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sat, Apr 29, 2023
Time:  01:30 pm
Location:  New Liberty Baptist Church
Visitation Location:  New Liberty Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date:  Sat, Apr 29, 2023
Visitation Start:  12:30 pm
Visitation End:  01:30 pm
Memorials: Community Hospital-Fairfax
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri
Cemetery:  New Liberty Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

